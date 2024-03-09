Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor continues to be a fashion icon and role model for many young women. She recently set Instagram on fire with her latest look - a stunning floral saree with a knotted blouse. She embraced retro vibes and accessorised her six yards of elegance with classic pearl jewellery, winged eyeliner and nude lips. Her hairstyle, half-down with soft curls, perfectly complemented the vintage aesthetic. Hands down, she looks the prettiest in a saree! Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stunning South Indian Saree Look, Expresses Gratitude for Birthday Love on Social Media (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor In Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)