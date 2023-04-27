Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Be it award ceremonies or other red carpet events, the beauty has been slaying in some of the sexiest outfits. She has been oozing glam every time she steps out and how! Janhvi was spotted at an event in a green cut-out dress with thigh-high slit. She looked absolutely chic in this statement outfit. Her makeup was minimal and so were the jewels, let those lustrous tresses down and posed stylishly for the camera. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning and Sexy in Her Latest Sequin Outfit! (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor Looking All Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)