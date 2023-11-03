Stepping into the spotlight for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, Gauahar Khan made a dazzling fashion statement, showcasing her impeccable style in a striking hot pink satin maxi dress. Sharing glimpses of her elegant outfit on Instagram, the actress exuded grace and poise. The ensemble's chic allure was complemented by Gauahar's subtle makeup, emphasising her natural beauty. Adorning a beautiful pair of earrings, she perfected her look, emphasising both elegance and simplicity. It’s ‘Sleepless Nights’ for Gauahar Khan–Zaid Darbar and These Pics of the Newly Blessed Parents Are Proof.

See Gauahar Khan's Look For JDJ 11 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

