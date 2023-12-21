Bollywood icon Kajol mesmerized in a cyan sequin saree, captivating onlookers during a recent event. Her ethereal appearance turned heads as she paired the saree with a stunning backless blouse, complemented by open tresses and glamorous makeup. Paparazzi caught the actress exuding grace and charm, showcasing her timeless style effortlessly. Kajol's dreamy ensemble and radiant aura created a buzz, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her impeccable fashion sense and elegance. Kajol Posts a Stunning Picture in a Black Outfit, Shares Her Go-To Fashion Advice.

Kajol Looks Beautiful and Elegant In This Attire!!!

kajol at an event today pic.twitter.com/2NmfOxH6rr — kajol clips (@kajolclips) December 21, 2023

