Actress Kangana Ranaut shared joyous moments from her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's godh bharai (baby shower) celebration. Ritu is married to Kangana's brother Aksht Ranaut, and they jointly manage the production company, Manikarnika Films. Kangana delighted her followers by posting a delightful carousel of 10 pictures from the auspicious ceremony on her Instagram account last Sunday. In the captivating snapshots, Kangana looks resplendent in an elegant pink saree adorned with a shimmering copper-and-silver border, beautifully complemented by a lavish necklace and earrings. Her hands are adorned with intricate henna designs, adding to the festive charm of the occasion. Kangana Ranaut Mocks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Marriage, Labels Them A 'Farzi Jodi'.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

