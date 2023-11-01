Hindu festival Karwa Chauth is all about celebrating love between husband and wife. Many Bollywood celebs celebrate the occasion in style and star wives also fast for their betterhalf. Having said that, Sonali Bendre shared pics of her Karwa Chauth outfit on Instagram and it's vibrant. In the photos shared, the actress could be seen in pink salwar suit with matching dupatta. Furyjer, choker neckpiece, chandbalis, bindi, sindoor and perfectly done makeup is how she rounded off her festive look. Check it out! Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Mehndi-Clad Hand as She Waits For The Moon, Chamkila Actress Shares Pic on Insta!

Sonali Bendre's Karwa Chauth Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

