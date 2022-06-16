Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of clicks that see her in a desi ensemble. From tip to toe, the actress looks glam in an ethnic suit in shade peach. She also hashtag-ed the images as #weddingfeels, giving us a perfect idea on what to wear at a summer shaadi. Not to miss, her flawless makeup and open hairdo. Yo or Hell No? Keerthy Suresh in a Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Pre-Release Event.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

