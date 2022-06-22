Kiara Advani's latest set of pictures on Instagram scream glamour. As the Jugjugg Jeeyo star has blessed fans with a few sexy clicks online in which she can be seen in a white bodycon dress that accentuates her hourglass body. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in open hairdo and glossy makeup. Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

