Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has turned cover girl for Bazaar India's latest issue and boy she looks like a glam doll on the mag. Sharing pics on Instagram, the diva could be seen serving sequin magic in fashionable attires. In one of the clicks, she's flaunting a shoulder-less gown and in another a dramatic black outfit. Stunning is the word!

Kiara Advani for Bazaar India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Bewitching in Black:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

