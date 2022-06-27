Kiara Advani has got a charisma that's unparalleled! Her outfits have always been up-to-the mark and no doubt, she dazzles in each one of them. In a recent promotion, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress sizzled in a black organza saree that was perfectly paired with a sleeveless bralette blouse. She looked graceful and hot AF and stole the show with her sartorial choices that are always WOW! Her statement jewellery added extra charm to the actress's ethnic look. Kiara recently featured in Jugjugg Jeeyo, a film by Raj Mehta, that did wonders in the box office. She received accolades for her role of Naina in the film. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez, Whose White Ridhima Bhasin Outfit Did You Like More?

Check Out Kiara Advani's Stunning Ethnic Look in Black Hot Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

