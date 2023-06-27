Kim Kardashian has always been in the news for her bold fashion choices, which is clearly indicated in her popular shapewear brand. Recently, Kim raised the fashion bar and shared a bunch of pictures from her new summer campaign on Instagram. The campaign was shot by popular photographer Steven Klein, featuring Kim Kardashian and other models. The Kardashians star looked extremely sexy, wearing a sporty black two-piece with matching sunglasses, knee-high black boots, and opera gloves. Kim Kardashian's Seductive Thigh-high Slit Dresses Will Make You Go Crazy For Her.

See Pics from Kim Kardashian's Latest Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

