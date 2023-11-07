In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ananya Panday is poised to captivate audiences, donning an exquisite black sheer corset gown with a daring thigh-high slit. The actress, set to feature in the third episode, showcased her glamorous style in a promotional video for the show. Renowned for her role in Dream Girl 2, Panday's fashion choice in the teaser promises an episode filled with elegance and sophistication, sparking anticipation and excitement among fans. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday Spill the Beans on Internet Sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry – Read Details.

See Ananya Panday's Look For KWK 8 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

