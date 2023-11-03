Sara Ali Khan effortlessly embraces ethnic, semi-formal, and Western looks without any fuss. This Tinsel Town diva never fails to captivate her audience with her ever-evolving fashion sense, making her a perfect representative of Gen-Z style. In a recent promotional video for Koffee With Karan Season 8, Sara appeared as a guest alongside her close friend Ananya Panday. Both actresses exuded sensuality, elegance, and a touch of class. Following the release of the promo video, Sara shared a short clip in which she donned a sleeveless bodycon dress paired with red stilettos. Her look was simple yet cool, with her hair left down as she struck a perfect pose in front of the camera. Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Teases Ananya Panday About Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur With Her 'Night Manager' Dig; Dream Girl 2 Actress Gives a Quirky Response! (Watch Video).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

