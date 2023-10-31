Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween 2023. They shared photos of their costumes on Instagram, and they looked ah-mazing in it! While Kourtney wore a replica of Lydia's iconic red wedding dress from the movie, Travis went all out with his Beetlejuice costume, including pale white face makeup, dark suit and crazy hair. The couple's costumes were a hit with fans. Have a look. Kendall and Kylie Jenner Sizzle in Sultry Black and White 'Sugar & Spice' Halloween Costumes (View Pics).

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Halloween Costumes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

