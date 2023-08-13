Actress Kriti Kharbanda has set hearts racing as she stuns in a snake print thigh-slit dress, complete with a plunging neckline. The sizzling photos have taken the internet by storm. With her hair flowing freely, Kriti opted for a subtle yet classy makeup style, enhancing her natural beauty. The confidence radiates as she strikes confident poses, exuding elegance and poise. Her choice of attire, combined with her open hair and understated makeup, accentuates her captivating charm. Kriti Kharbanda Birthday: She's Eye Candy With Her Eye Popping Wardrobe!

Check Out The Pictures Here: