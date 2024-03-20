Kriti Sanon is pulling out all the stops for the promotional events of her upcoming film Crew. At each event, she flaunts her impeccable style, creating some amazing fashion moments. For the latest promotional event of her upcoming film Crew, Kriti dazzled in a coordinated off-white ensemble with hints of black on it. The outfit featured an athleisure-style bralette top, and she paired it with a matching jacket and flared denim pants. She takes the glam factor a notch higher with gold cuff earrings. In terms of her makeup, the base is flawless and complemented by hints of a nude pink hue that enhance her eyes and lips. To top it off, her hair, tied into a neat bun with a middle parting, perfectly completes her stylish look. Kriti Sanon Turns Heads in an All-Black Outfit, Steals the Spotlight at the Promotions of Her Upcoming Film Crew (View Pics).

View Kriti Sanon’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)