Kriti Sanon steals the limelight with her lavish black thigh-high slit gown that she wore for HT India's Most Stylish 2022 event. The 'Shehzada' actress donned an extremely elegant gown with an open back and plunging neckline that was teamed with statement necklace and rings. Her middle-parted hair stylishly tied into braids rounded off her look for the night! She's definitely raising the glam factor. Kriti will be next seen in an action drama 'Shehzada' which will release on February 10, 2023. Kriti Sanon Is a ‘Day-Dreamer’ As She Shares Glimpse of Her Colourful Wardrobe on Instagram! (View Pics)

View Pics of Kriti Sanon Stealing the Show In Her Fashionable Fit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

