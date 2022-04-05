Lee Min Ho recently treated his fans and followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures of himself from a photoshoot for Dazed Magazine. The actor looks very dapper as he mixes and changes the idea of what a suit should be. He tried versions of a suit in head-to-toe denim and even paired a beige-coloured jacket with some shorts. The Boys Over Flowers star definitely knows how to rock a suit. Lee Min-ho's Guide To Click Selfies: 5 Ways To Look Hot Without Trying (View Pics).

Lee Min Ho for Dazed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

The Pachinko actor's Fans reacted this way, when they saw the photoshoot:

Another Fan aptly summarised the feeling of the fandom:

Wow it's like he's aging backwards.🔥🔥🥰 Also who else can give you hot, sexy, cute, and adorable at the same time? Only #LeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/FOjb14KnQD — Ashlyn (@Ashlyn11110) April 5, 2022

While one just stated the facts by calling him a Fashion Icon:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)