From one icon to another. American singer and rapper Lizzo, who has been on a roll with costume changes for Halloween 2022, channelised her inner Miss Piggy in the most recent getup. Lizzo dressed up as everyone's favourite Muppet character from Jim Henson's The Muppet Show. She shared a series of photos and videos to wow her fans and followers online. In one picture, Lizzo is seen wearing a nude bodysuit with a fake python wrapped around her body. She captioned these posts writing, "Fat Icon" and "Notorious P.I.G." She also wrote a heartfelt note to Miss Piggy stating, "A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @MissPiggy i love you 🐽💋 [sic]” Halloween 2022: Lizzo Recreates Iconic Marge Simpson Memes as She Looks Incredible for the Spooky Day (View Pics).

HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM THIS W.A.P.iggy 🐽💋 pic.twitter.com/fRY9l5zejF — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 31, 2022

A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @MissPiggy i love you 🐽💋 pic.twitter.com/OjtZEaL5Df — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 31, 2022

