Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o flaunted her love for traditional outfits in an elegant Anita Dongre salwar set. The 38-year-old Black Panther star shared a bunch of photos donning plush kurta set by the Indian fashion designer to an intimate wedding reportedly in Karachi, Pakistan. Lupita captioned her Instagram post, writing, "Loving that shalwar kameez life!" also tagging Anita Dongre for 'sartorial service.' Queen Mathilde of Belgium Looks Exquisite in Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre's Ethnicwear at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque (View Pics).

A Look at Lupita Nyong'o in Anita Dongre's Kurta Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

