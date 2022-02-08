King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium got a grand welcome ceremony at Al Alam Palace in Muscat. The couple notably visited the Great Mosque of Sultan Qabus. The magnificent pictures from the mosque show Queen Mathilde wearing a printed dress from Anita Dongre's couture. The Indian fashion designer took to Instagram and wrote "We are thrilled to see Queen Mathilde of Belgium re-wearing our design. Fashion is not just about what is next, but what is good. And choosing to conserve and re-wear is the only way forward.”

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

King Philip And Queen Mathilde At Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Royal Palace (@belgianroyalpalace)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)