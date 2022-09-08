Meera Jasmine has shared a few pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Onam. The actress looks graceful in traditional attire. She has donned striped kasavu saree with sleeveless printed blouse. Her hair is tied up in a bun and accessorised with flowers. She opted for minimal makeup yet chic. Meera wished her fans saying, “Have a blessed Onam. Sending hugs and love.” Meera Jasmine Shows Off Her Cleavage in White Top with Plunging Neckline (View Pic).

Meera Jasmine’s Onam 2022 Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Jasmine (@meerajasmine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)