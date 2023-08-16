Millie Bobby Brown, one of the biggest Hollywood stars, is also a fashion inspiration. Millie recently posed for WWD’s latest August edition. The Stranger Things actress shared the pictures of the exclusive photoshoot on her Instagram. Millie Bobby Brown is seen donning multiple pastel and lingerie looks. In the first look, Brown wore a Barbiecore Versace cropped jacket and paired it with a pencil skirt. She accessorised her look with diamond studs and earrings. In the cover look of WWE, Millie wore a silk ribbed dress from Fendi. She dazzled the look with gold and diamond necklaces and diamond studs. The overall look was minimalist. Millie Bobby Brown donned a lavender slit midi dress paired with matching sheer gloves to add to the collection. This look was topped with metallic silver pumps. Last but not least, Milli looked stunning in a lingerie look. She wore a silk dress with lace and paired it with a Louis Vuitton leather trench coat. She topped the look with minimal diamond jewellery. Millie Bobby Brown’s Loved-Up Pic With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Goes Viral!

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

