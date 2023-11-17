On November 15, the Miss Universe pageant commenced with an extravagant preliminary gala, signaling the initiation of the pageant’s crucial selection process to crown the next Miss Universe. The contestants, all competing for the prestigious title, enthralled the audience with their beauty, grace, and talent. As judges meticulously evaluated their performances, determining the candidates to advance, certain dresses stood out on the stage. Here's a summary of the attention-grabbing dresses showcased during the event. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Dazzles in a Long Bottle Green Colour Cap-Sleeved Illusion Cut-Out Sheath Dress at Evening Gown Competition (View Pic).

Bryoni Natalie Govender Black Beauty!

Miss Universe 2023 South Africa (Photo Credits: Hi Magazine)

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee- Rare Gem!

Miss Universe 2023 Philippines (Photo Credits: X)

Snow White aka Erica Robin

Miss Universe 2023 Pakistan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Brooke Bruk-Jackson Blue Is The Warmest Colour!!!

Miss Universe 2023 Zimbabwe (Photo Credits: X)

Rio Miyazaki- The Effortless Beauty

Miss Universe 2023 Japan (Photo Credits: Hi Magazine)

