Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam left everybody overwhelmed and stunned on Thursday after she wore a recycled dress made from the pull tabs of drinking cans. Anna donned the gleaming upcycled gown during the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition to pay tribute to her parents. Sueangam's father is a garbage collector, and her mother is a street sweeper. The gown of Thailand's beauty has garnered praises from many social media users. Miss Universe 2023 Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant Free Live Stream.

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 In Upcycled Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th)

Isn't She Looking Gorgeous?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th)

