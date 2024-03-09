The Miss World 2024 Grand Finale has begun in Mumbai, and the red carpet is already setting the stage for a glamorous night! Celebrities have arrived in style, showcasing their most stunning looks. Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Hegde and other stars were papped, arriving for the big night. From flowing gowns to shimmering sequins and sharp suits, the 71st Miss World red carpet is already proving to be a star-studded affair. The event is held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Check it out! How Will Miss World 2024 Winner Be Chosen? Know Official Format and More About the 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant Taking Place in India.

Kriti Sanon Stuns In Green Dress

Gorgeous in green 💚#KritiSanon at the Miss World Festival pic.twitter.com/Yt8wFET4JT — 🦋 (@lykrits) March 9, 2024

Rubina Dilaik Goes For A Daring Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Stunning Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Harbhajan Singh Shines In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Munawar Faruqui Looks Super Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Karan Johar's Glittery Suit Is LIT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Fashionable Jannat Zubair With Brother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)