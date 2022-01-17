Liverpool's Mohamed Salah turns cover boy for GQ magazine, and the football star deserves all the praises he is getting. Fondly called Mo Salah, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share an array of photos, including a global cover look from the special edition. He thanked everyone involved with him in this shoot and made it happen. And indeed, Mohamed Salah looks fantabulous, striking a pose in athleisure-meets-chic outfits. Meanwhile, the magazine described The Reds star as "The Best Player In The World's Biggest Sport."

Here's a Look at Mohamed Salah For GQ Magazine Shoot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

