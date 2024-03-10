Deepika Padukone showcased stunning maternity style at the airport, donning a chic oversized turtleneck sweater flawlessly paired with classic blue denim and stylish brown boots. Her pregnancy glow illuminated her already stunning appearance. Deepika embraces motherhood with elegance and happiness, inspiring others with her impeccable fashion choices and unwavering charm. She was not alone; her husband Ranveer Singh was at the airport to drop her off. Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone All Photos From Anant Ambai-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala: Maternity Fashion Done Right by The Bollywood Star With These Stunning Outfits for the Festivities.

