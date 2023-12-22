Actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are relishing their Thailand getaway, flooding Instagram with updates. The duo, making the most of their holiday, recently treated followers to vibrant selfies and sizzling bikini photos. Mouni dazzled in a red crouched bikini, while Disha flaunted a blue ensemble. Their social media updates have sparked excitement, offering glimpses into their fun-filled vacation and earning admiration for their stunning beach looks. Fans eagerly anticipate more snapshots from their tropical adventure. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Twin in Stunning White Outfits As They Enjoy Sunset at Beach During Their Thailand Vacation (See Pics).

Watch Mouni Roy's Latest Post Here:

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

