Mouni Roy has got an amazing fashion sense that sets her apart! Recently, she posted an Instagram reel where she radiated her casual charm with absolute perfection! The long summer dress with floral details that came from the racks of Guapa looked stunning on the Brahmastra actress who made fans fall for her chic style and exuberant fashion! No doubt, her red and white slip dress is going places in making her look subtly voguish and charming! Mouni Roy Shares Slinky Photos in White Bikini Top and Green Skirt (View Pics)

View Instagram Reel of Mouni Roy in Long Summer Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

