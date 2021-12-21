Mouni Roy and her enchanting style statements are not new on the style radar that with her on the top of it due to her dazzling beauty and unbeatable elegance! Once again, the Naagin fame took to Instagram to share her thrilling picture in hot black furry dress that looked extremely gorgeous with the furry sleeves and her lovely make up. Her smoky eyes and nude makeover added a yet another statement to her exuberating charm and grace. New Year Party Outfit Ideas: Take a Cue From Mouni Roy’s Wardrobe and Dazzle Like a Star on the Last Day of 2021!

Check Out Mouni Roy's All-Black Ensemble Now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)