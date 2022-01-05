Looks like New Year got a new style for the gorgeous Mouni Roy as she was spotted in a sultry underboob infinity blouse that exuded her flawless beauty like anything! The actress paired her lovely blouse with a thigh-high slit skirt that looked explicitly stunning. No doubt, she nailed the underboob trend with ultimate perfection and made her seducing looks speak for her!

Check Out Mouni Roy's Sultry Reply to the Underboob Trend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)