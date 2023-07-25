Nia Sharma seems to be having a blast during her Miami vacay. The TV star took to Instagram and dropped snippets from her getaway today and it's LIT. In the clicks shared, the actress looks gorgeous in white bralette top paired with skirt as she explores Little Havana in Florida. Right from having ice-cream to posing near street art, Sharma is indeed enjoying every bit of her holiday time. She's a sexy fashionista and how! Nia Sharma Flaunts Cleavage in Off-Shoulder Bodysuit Paired With Baggy Denim in New Insta Reel (Watch Video).

Nia Sharma Fashion Game Looks Strong:

