Nick Jonas looks dapper in his latest social media pictures. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to share some stylish pictures. In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a black pantsuit in which he looks uber cool. In another picture, he is seen wearing an off-white short-sleeved cardigan. Nick Jonas serves major style goals with these fits. Nick Jonas Finally Reacts On Being Called 'Jiju' By Paps at NMACC Event (Watch Video).

Check Nick Jonas' Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

