Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo is often seen dishing out major couple goals with their mushy PDA. Recently, Nick and Priyanka were seen visiting Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. During the NMACC event, the paparazzi were heard calling Nick 'Jiju'. Recently, when Nick appeared on BBC Asian Network, he was asked to react to the same. Nick laughed and said 'Sure'. He continued, "A lot of people call me Jiju. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I for the Cultural Center the Ambanis opened and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me Jiju." Nick said, "Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back and I love India. It's been a couple of years since I was there. So this was a fun trip. But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now." Citadel: Nick Jonas Praises Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Performance in the Web Series.

Check Out Nick Jonas' Reaction on Being Called 'Jiju' Here:

