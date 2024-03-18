Nick Jonas Rocks All-White Look As He Arrives in Mumbai To Celebrate Holi With Wife Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie (Watch Video)

Just a few days back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie to fulfil her professional commitments. Ever since her arrival, the global diva has been headlining everywhere with her public appearances. Days after Pee Cee's arrival in Mumbai, her husband and singer Nick Jonas also reached Mumbai to spend some quality time with his family and also to celebrate Holi. Nick was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on March 18 after winding up his tour in Texas. Nick rocked an all-white look at the airport. The 31-year-old musician looked charming as he waved at the paps while being escorted by his security. Priyanka Chopra’s Ravishing Desi Look in a Pink Saree Leaves Her Husband Nick Jonas Awestruck.

Nick Jonas Reaches Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

