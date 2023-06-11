Nicola Peltz’s latest sartorial choice for her dinner outing with husband Brooklyn Beckham has left everyone stunned. The couple stepped out in LA for dinner and were pictured holding hands. Nicola dressed up in a sheer black catsuit and put her bra and panty on display. She teamed it up with calf length boots. Brooklyn looked dapper in double-breasted blazer and black tailored pants that he teamed with formal shoes. Brooklyn Beckham Ties Knot With Nicola Peltz in Miami; Check Out Viral Pics From Their Wedding Ceremony!

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/gruLjJlpQy — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 10, 2023

