Happy Birthday, Nicola Peltz Beckham! The actress was born on January 9, 1995. She turns 30 years old today. Nicola Beckham is not just a talented actress; she is a fashion chameleon too. She can literally pull off anything. One scroll through her social media handle proves why she is a fashion icon. Nicola stuns in a shimmery white and silver co-ord halter neck top and skirt. She slays in a black bralette paired with a cropped jacket, pants with daring cutouts, and gloves. Nicola is every bit a rockstar in a red faux fur jacket and pink pants. She oozes glam queen vibes in a black jacket matched with black undergarments. She keeps things elegant and classy in a black and white dress featuring abstract prints and interesting cuts. Nicola sets trends in a pink dress with metallic accents, a black sleeveless dress, and a funky printed peach dress. She completes each look with exquisite accessories. Her makeup and hair game are on point in each look, finishing them with finesse. Nicola Peltz Wears Sheer Black Catsuit Flaunting Bra and Panty for Dinner Outing With Husband Brooklyn Beckham (View Pics).

