It's been just a month that Parineeti Chopra returned from her Maldives vacation. And, she's already missing the ocean again. Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning click of herself, where she is donning a sunny yellow swimsuit as she poses by the ocean. In the caption, the Saina actress wrote, "God, I miss the ocean! (yes, I’m aware its only been a month)."

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)