Newlywed Parineeti Chopra has kickstarted her Diwali festivities! Well, as the actress took to her Instagram story today and shared series of clicks which see her in glam avatar dressed in an orange traditional wear. She captioned the images as, "Diwali begins'. From tip to toe, Pari looks pretty in her ethnic outfit which consists of golden work all over it. Indeed, Parineeti's this stylish piece can be your Diwali fashion inspiration. What say? New Bride Parineeti Chopra Looks Stunning In an Ivory Saree, Proudly Flaunts Her Pink Chooda and Sindoor at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra in Orange Ethnic Wear:

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

