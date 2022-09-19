Nick Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday with his wife Priyanka Chopra and a couple of friends on September 16, 2022. What grabbed the eyeballs was PC's stunning thigh-high slit dress that she wore for her husband's b'day bash! Her white slip dress with body-hugging silhouette and wrap-around detail looked simply gorgeous! She glammed up the exuberant look with bold red lip shade and centre-parted tresses. See beautiful pics and video of the star actress from Nick's birthday party. Nick Jonas Shares Glimpse of His 30th Birthday Bash, Thanks Wife Priyanka Chopra ‘For Making Every Moment So Special’ (Watch Video)

View Pics of Priyanka Chopra in Stunning White Dress From Nick Jonas' B'day Party:

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's Special IG Post for Husband's 30th Birthday

View this post on Instagram

