Rakul Preet Singh has shared some stunning photos on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a shiny ensemble. The Bollywood actor is seen in a sparkly pantsuit set. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and accesorised the look with statement earrings. "There is never tooo much bling ? [sic]," Rakul added in the caption of the Instagram post. The look styled by Anshika Verma serves major fashion goals. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Adorable in Black Crop Top and Denim, De De Pyaar De Actor Shares Cute Pics Having Tea.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)