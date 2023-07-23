Rakul Preet Singh is soaking in the sun and enjoying the pristine seawater while holidaying in Dubai. The actress is having a blast at her beachy vacay and has been dropping pictures from the exotic locale on Insta. Now today, she shared a couple of pics posing in green colour bikini and matching over-sized shirt. She captioned it as, "Sun and Sand". Check out the diva's sexy pics below. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned – WATCH.

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)