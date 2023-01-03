Rakul Preet Singh has shared a few pictures on Instagram and showcased how stylishly she kick-started 2023. The actress shared pictures from her ‘bright and sunny beach day’ in which she looks stunning in a ruffle skirt and crop top. She has kept her look minimal yet chic. Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her ‘Mantra for 2023′; Check Out Actress’ New Year Celebration Pics.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)