Rakul Preet Singh is currently holidaying in Maldives. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures of her wearing a blue printed swimsuit along with denims. She accesorised the look with a cute yellow hat and black tinted shades. She is seen having an ice-cream in the adorable pictures. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

