Actress Rani Mukerji effortlessly embraces diverse styles, showcasing her charm in a recent photoshoot. Donning a black floral saree from Nicobar named 'Bentata Bloom Sari,' paired with a vibrant red, green and black striped blouse, she radiates desi vibes. The actress complements the look with her soft glam makeup, posing with her hair flowing. The outfit, priced at Rs 12.5 K, reflects Rani's unique blend of elegance and individuality, captivating fans with her versatile fashion choices. Rani Mukerji Has Expressed Her Goal to Accurately Portray Women in Hindi Cinema.

Rani Mukerji's Latest Look In Black Floral Print Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Mukerji (@ranimukherjichopraa)

Here's The Cost Of Rani Mukerji's Black Saree

Bentata Bloom Sari (Photo Credits: Nicobar)

