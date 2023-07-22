Ranveer Singh can carry any style. Be it long flared pants or any ethnic wear. The powerhouse of Bollywood always experiments with his attire and we simply love it. Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures on his social media. In these pictures, he is wearing a high neck white sleeveless shirt, pants, white canvas, and coat. He kept it casual yet classy. For accessories, he opted for a golden colour bracelet, a black watch, and a round ear stud. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Display Jaw-Dropping Chemistry in Karan Johar's Rollercoaster of Romance, Humour and Family Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Instagram Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

