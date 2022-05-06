There is no one like Ranveer Singh when it comes to men's fashion in Bollywood. Be it wearing beachwear at an Eid party to even donning an androgynous outfit, he's unconventional and how. Now recently, for the promotions of his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor did an all purple look and we are impressed. Right from his floral shirt, jeans, glares, bucket hat to sneakers, RS is a supermodel in the clicks. Have a look. Ranveer Singh Kisses Karan Kundrra as They Flash Bromance on the Sets of Dance Deewane Juniors (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)