It was in 2023 when Rashmika Mandanna was announced as India's first brand ambassador for the renowned Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger. This year, she represented the brand with grace at the Onitsuka Tiger Fall 2024 Autumn Winter fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Looking like a vision in black, Rashmika celebrated the brand's 75th anniversary in a striking ensemble. Her sharp ook featured a long sleeveless black dress with unique cut-out which she paired with chic black overcoat. Not to miss, her gelled hairdo. Here, check out viral pics and video of the actress from the event below. Kareena Kapoor Is a Vision in a Shimmery Turquoise Blue Gown for an Event in Dubai (View Pics).

Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week:

Rashmika Sitting in Front Row at Fashion Event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

