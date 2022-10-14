Rashmika Mandanna, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye has turned muse for Travel Leisure magazine and it's HOT. The actress in her beachy photoshoot can be seen serving eleganza in golden monokini and daring black outfit. Not to miss her kohled eyes and heavy makeup. Absolutely stunning is the word! Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: The Pushpa Actress' Fashion Statements Are Always Hit and Never Flop.

Rashmika Mandanna's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

